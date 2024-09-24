Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-84) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-78)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | BOS: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | BOS: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210)

TOR: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 8-5, 3.47 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 14-8, 4.49 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (14-8, 4.49 ERA). Francis and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Francis and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox are 14-13-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox have a 9-3 record in Bello's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.9%)

The Blue Jays vs Red Sox moneyline has Toronto as a -126 favorite, while Boston is a +108 underdog on the road.

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are -210 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +172.

The Blue Jays-Red Sox game on Sept. 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (57.7%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 24-18 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 152 opportunities.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 77-75-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have gone 36-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

Boston is 20-23 (winning 46.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 78 of those games (78-70-6).

The Red Sox have a 73-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (194) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .220 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 122nd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ernie Clement has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Clement enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .272 with a .361 OBP and 38 RBI for Toronto this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .498 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Duran hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and two RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .243 with 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .245 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

