Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (57-63) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-54)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+132)

TOR: (-142) | BOS: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188)

TOR: -1.5 (+155) | BOS: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 7-5, 2.28 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 3.38 ERA). Cease and his team are 13-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Red Sox have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Sandoval's four starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Sandoval start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.1%)

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox reveal Toronto as the favorite (-142) and Boston as the underdog (+132) on the road.

The Red Sox are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +155 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -188.

Blue Jays versus Red Sox on Aug. 11 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 33 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 13 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 56-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have gone 19-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.8% of those games).

Boston is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 116 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-64-2).

The Red Sox are 57-59-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 38 extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338. He's batting .261 and slugging .357.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 133rd.

Guerrero brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto has 96 hits and is batting .225 this season.

George Springer has been key for Toronto with 79 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Springer brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .253. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela's .464 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has accumulated a team-high OBP (.393), while leading the Red Sox in hits (105).

Caleb Durbin is batting .249 with 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/10/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2026: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2026: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2026: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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