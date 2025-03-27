Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) vs. Baltimore Orioles (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios versus the Orioles and Zach Eflin. Berrios and his team were 20-12-0 ATS in his 32 appearances with a spread last season. Berrios appeared in 16 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 11-5 in those contests. Last season Eflin and his team went 18-11-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Eflin and his team had a 5-2 record in games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (57.6%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Blue Jays, Baltimore is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -116 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Blue Jays-Orioles contest on March 27 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays were chosen as favorites in 76 games last year and walked away with the win 42 times (55.3%) in those games.

Last season Toronto came away with a win 37 times in 69 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Orioles were the moneyline underdog 38 times last season. They finished 21-17 in those games.

Baltimore went 17-12 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (58.6%).

The Orioles combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 85 times last season for an 85-63-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had 199 base hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .544 last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

George Springer ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .303, plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson put up an on-base percentage of .364, a slugging percentage of .529, and had 177 hits last season.

Adley Rutschman hit .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn had 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks while batting .264 last season.

Cedric Mullins hit .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

