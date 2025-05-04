Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-17) vs. Cleveland Guardians (19-14)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and CLEG

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | CLE: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | CLE: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+164) | CLE: +1.5 (-200)

TOR: -1.5 (+164) | CLE: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-4, 5.28 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 2-2, 4.36 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Bowden Francis (2-4) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (2-2). Francis and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Francis' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Bibee's starts. The Guardians were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bibee starts this season -- they split the games.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.1%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Guardians moneyline has Toronto as a -124 favorite, while Cleveland is a +106 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +164 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -200.

The Blue Jays-Guardians game on May 4 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 13 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 20-12-0 against the spread in their 32 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians are 10-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cleveland has gone 4-7 (36.4%).

The Guardians have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-1).

The Guardians have collected a 15-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .272 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

George Springer has 29 hits and an OBP of .426, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .322 and slugging .533.

He is 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the major leagues.

Springer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 21 hits, an OBP of .265 plus a slugging percentage of .291.

Gimenez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with .

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has accumulated an on-base percentage of .376 and a slugging percentage of .466. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .328.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .274. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo has racked up 21 hits, a team-best for the Guardians.

Carlos Santana has two doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .225.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Head to Head

5/3/2025: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/16/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/15/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/26/2023: 8-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

