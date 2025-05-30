Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Athletics.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (28-28) vs. Athletics (23-34)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

TOR: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

TOR: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.38 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-3, 3.97 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (4-3) for the Blue Jays and Jeffrey Springs (5-3) for the Athletics. Bassitt's team is 8-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Springs starts, the Athletics are 6-5-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Springs' starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.7%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -164 favorite, while the Athletics are a +138 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Athletics, on May 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 55 games with a total this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 34-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 37 total times this season. They've gone 12-25 in those games.

The Athletics have gone 3-10 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (23.1%).

The Athletics have played in 57 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-23-3).

The Athletics have a 26-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 58 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .433.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in MLB.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (41) this season, and 19 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 47 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has 73 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .348.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .257 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .238 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/6/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/5/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/4/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

