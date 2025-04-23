Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (12-12) vs. Houston Astros (12-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN2, and SN1

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | HOU: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | HOU: (-102) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.13 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 2-1, 3.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Bowden Francis (2-2) to the mound, while Ryan Gusto (2-1) will get the nod for the Astros. Francis and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Francis' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Gusto has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gusto starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.8%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Blue Jays, Houston is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -116 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -178.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Astros contest on April 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 16-8-0 against the spread.

The Astros have gone 5-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Houston has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-13-2).

The Astros have collected a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Bo Joseph Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He has a .298 batting average and an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 35th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .278 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .189/.275/.333.

George Springer leads Toronto with 22 hits and an OBP of .416 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is batting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Pena takes a 13-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes' .340 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .384.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jose Carlos Altuve has racked up 28 hits with a .415 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Astros.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez is batting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!