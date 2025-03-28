Blue Jackets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

On Friday in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-26-12)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-122) Canucks (+102) 5.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (50.3%)

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Blue Jackets are +198 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -250.

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Canucks on March 28, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Blue Jackets vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -122 favorite at home.

