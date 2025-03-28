NHL
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
On Friday in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-26-12)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-122)
|Canucks (+102)
|5.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (50.3%)
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Blue Jackets are +198 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -250.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Canucks on March 28, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -122 favorite at home.