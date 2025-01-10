Bills vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Wild Card Round - Jan. 12

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.

Bills vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (70%)

Bills vs Broncos Point Spread

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Bills are -112 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -108 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Broncos Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bills-Broncos game on Jan. 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bills vs Broncos Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Bills vs. Broncos reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-450) and Denver as the underdog (+350) on the road.

Bills vs Broncos Betting Trends

Buffalo is 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have won twice ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season.

There have been 12 Bills games (out of 17) that hit the over this year.

The Broncos have 12 wins in 17 contests against the spread this season.

Denver has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Broncos have seen 11 of their 17 games hit the over.

Bills vs Broncos Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-450) | DEN: (+350)

BUF: (-450) | DEN: (+350) Spread: BUF: -8.5 (-112) | DEN: +8.5 (-108)

BUF: -8.5 (-112) | DEN: +8.5 (-108) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

