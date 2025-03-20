FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Women's College Basketball: Featured Futures Parlay

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Women's College Basketball: Featured Futures Parlay

March college basketball is here, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the opening round, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a featured women's college basketball futures parlay!

The featured women's college basketball tournament parlay contains the following selections:

  • LSU to Win Spokane Region 1
    LSU is the 3 seed in Spokane 1 after a 28-5 regular season.
  • South Carolina to Win Birmingham Region 2
    South Carolina earned the 1 seed in Birmingham 2 after going 30-3.
  • Notre Dame to Win Birmingham Region 3
    Notre Dame enters the tournament at 26-5 and is the 3 seed in Birmingham 3.
  • USC to Win Spokane Region 4
    USC went 28-3 to earn the 1 seed in Spokane 4.

As of Thursday, a 4-leg parlay featuring these four region winners comes out to +6805 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $10 wager on this parlay would win $680.51.

Place Your Bet Today!

