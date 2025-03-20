FanDuel Women's College Basketball: Featured Futures Parlay

March college basketball is here, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the opening round, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a featured women's college basketball futures parlay!

The featured women's college basketball tournament parlay contains the following selections:

LSU to Win Spokane Region 1

LSU is the 3 seed in Spokane 1 after a 28-5 regular season.

LSU is the 3 seed in Spokane 1 after a 28-5 regular season. South Carolina to Win Birmingham Region 2

South Carolina earned the 1 seed in Birmingham 2 after going 30-3.

South Carolina earned the 1 seed in Birmingham 2 after going 30-3. Notre Dame to Win Birmingham Region 3

Notre Dame enters the tournament at 26-5 and is the 3 seed in Birmingham 3.

Notre Dame enters the tournament at 26-5 and is the 3 seed in Birmingham 3. USC to Win Spokane Region 4

USC went 28-3 to earn the 1 seed in Spokane 4.

As of Thursday, a 4-leg parlay featuring these four region winners comes out to +6805 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. That means a $10 wager on this parlay would win $680.51.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR).