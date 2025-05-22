Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Timberwolves at Thunder in Game 2

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Even within a single game, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can wager on traditional markets like the spread or the total, and we also have several player-prop markets available.

Which SGP stands out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

FanDuel now offers more live SGP markets than ever before, including rebounds and assists as well as over/unders for points, threes, and more! Check out all the options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Timberwolves at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 2

The Thunder didn't have a problem covering Game 1's seven-point spread with a 114-88 win. Oklahoma City dominated the paint battle by totaling 54 compared to Minnesota's 20. Plus, the Timberwolves shot only 34.9% from the field and 29.4% from three-point land while the Thunder shot 50.0% and 52.4% from three. Will Minnesota's offense have a pulse in Game 2?

Following a 219.5 total, the market has adjusted to 216.0 for tonight. Even with a dip in the total, I still like the under. Among 16 playoffs teams, the top defensive ratings are held by these teams.

Total Points Under May 23 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both offenses were sloppy to open the series, too, as the T-Wolves had 19 turnovers while the Thunder recorded 15. This doesn't feel fluky, either, as OKC forced 17.0 turnovers per game in the regular season (the most) while Minnesota generated 14.8 per contest (11th-most). Consistent turnovers against elite defenses already points to few points, and the evidence goes on.

The fast break was virtually nonexistent in Game 1 as the Wolves had 0 points while Oklahoma posted only 12. For reference, the Thunder held opponents to the fewest fast break points per game during the regular season at 11.7, and Minnesota wasn't too shabby, either, at 13.7 allowed per contest (seventh-fewest). Few open court opportunities aids a slow pace. The Timberwolves shouldn't have a problem with that, for they played at the sixth-slowest pace in the regular season while currently sporting the slowest pace among active teams.

Both defenses were also in the top seven for the fewest field goal attempts and makes allowed per game prior to the playoffs. I expect scoring chances to be greatly limited in this series, so I'll keep backing that under.

After shooting 43.9% from three over their last four appearances, the Timberwolves turned in an underwhelming performance from deep to open this series. Converting only 15 of 51 three-point attempts (29.4%) is not something that should keep up, especially when Minnesota shot 37.3% from beyond the arc in the regular season (fourth-highest).

Focusing on the Thunder's daunting defense, it gave up the third-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the highest mark from three-point land in the regular season (per Dunks & Threes). During the playoffs, Oklahoma City has ceded 38.8 three-point attempts per game and a 44.6% three-point attempt frequency. The shots allowed is the highest mark among active teams while the frequency is behind the New York Knicks by only 0.4%.

Opponents shot only 33.9% from three (the lowest) against the Thunder prior to the postseason, and this has further dropped to 30.9% in the playoffs. At this rate, OKC would probably be just fine with a million three-point shots. However, this is playing with fire against a very efficient three-point shooting team in the Wolves.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Julius Randle -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

With that said, targeting Minnesota's three-point shooters among NBA player props could be a consistent option throughout the Western Conference Finals. Julius Randle continues to be on a heater by averaging 24.3 points per game (PPG) in the playoffs compared to 18.7 PPG in the regular season. He attempted 13.6 shots per game in the regular season compared to 16.5 in the playoffs. This has included a spike in three-point usage, logging 2.2 makes and 5.5 attempts per contest (1.6 makes and 4.6 shots in the regular season).

Randle's 39.3% three-point percentage in the postseason is something we can trust, too. Even in Game 1's disappointing result, Randle still showed out with 28 points while draining 5 of 6 threes (83.3%). He's now totaled 11 made three-pointers over the previous three (3.7 per game). Knocking down two triples in Game 2 is certainly in the picture.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned the 2024-25 MVP on Wednesday, but it hasn't shielded him from a load of criticism on the internet surrounding his free throw attempts. While attempting 14 free throws on the way to 31 points in Game 1 fuels the narrative, SGA is more than just a "flopper."

One of his assets was logging 1.7 steals per contest in the regular season (tied for the 10th-most), and his 106.5 defensive rating impressed. Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the starting lineup with a 101.0 defensive rating in the postseason and has logged at least two steals in 8 of 11 playoff games.

To Record 2+ Steals To Record 2+ Steals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's especially upped the ante in forcing steals over the last six, averaging 2.0 steals per game. After logging three steals in back-to-back outings, SGA's tendency to be a pesky ball defender should keep up.

We circled the turnover department earlier, and this could especially hurt the Wolves -- who averaged 14.5 turnovers per game in the regular season (12th-most). Following an alarming 19 giveaways in Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely continue frustrating Minnesota's ball handlers.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +469

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 22nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.