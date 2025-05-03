Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Clippers at Nuggets in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Which SGP stands out today as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Clippers at Nuggets Same Game Parlay Pick

Despite the over hitting in back-to-back games of this series, Game 7 features the lowest total yet at 205.5. DRatings' game projections have this game comfortably going over with a 223.3-point projected total. After combining for 246 points in Game 5, the two totaled 216 points in Game 6. Furthermore, only two of the six matchups had totals under 205.5.

We have matchups that suggest enough point production, as well. Starting with the Nuggets offense, they held the highest shot distribution around the rim in the regular season, via Dunks & Threes. Over the first three games of the series, Denver's interior attack was shaky with only 44.0 points in the paint per contest (topped the regular season with 57.1). The Nuggets' strength has finally had its much-needed kick-start, totaling 51.3 points in the paint per contest since Game 4. Plus, Denver is shooting 46.7% from three-point land since Game 5.

For L.A., most of its success has come from the painted area, too, totaling 52.3 points in the paint per contest. While the Clippers only made 12 of 39 three-point shots (30.8%) in Game 6, they've still shot 37.3% from beyond the arc in this series. This isn't a surprise by any means, for Los Angeles shot 37.3% (sixth-highest) in the regular season while opponents shot 36.5% (sixth-highest) against Denver.

Success around the rim paired with efficient three-point shooting from both teams certainly sounds like points. I'll gladly back the over for the lowest total of this series.

Our theme of Game 7 is points, but that's not the case for James Harden. He comes off a 28-point showing, which was on par with his 32-point eruption in the series opener. However, he averaged only 16.0 points per game (PPG) from Games 2 to 5.

A drop in usage rate suggests we should lean into his decline in scoring. He logged 16.4 field goal attempts and 8.5 attempted triples per contest in the regular season compared to 15.5 and 6.7 in the playoffs. Taking almost 2.0 fewer three-point shots per game certainly causes a big hit to scoring totals.

Additionally, Harden's 30.0% usage rate from the regular season has dropped to 24.8% in this series. Some may angle for under 36.5 points + rebounds + assists at -122, but the value isn't much of a difference. Plus, he's actually producing his usual assist and rebound numbers.

For example, Harden logged the sixth-most potential assists per game during the regular season at 13.7, and he's at that same exact mark in six games against the Nuggets. With 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game (RPG) in the playoffs, he's on par with his 8.7 APG and 5.8 RPG from the regular season.

With a drop in field goal attempts and usage rate, I'm leaning on underwhelming point production from Harden.

Denver launched the fewest three-point shots per game during the regular season, but this roster isn't completely lacking three-point threats. As mentioned, the Nuggets have been on fire from deep over the last two matchups.

Jamal Murray was second the team with 5.9 three-point attempts per game in the regular season, and that has spiked to 7.3 in the playoffs. Considering his 43.2% three-point percentage this series, the Nuggets will likely look to feed the hot hand.

We are getting 3+ made three-points at +120, and Murray is averaging 3.2 made threes per game against the Clippers. This is inflated by his eight made threes from Game 5, but he's still reached three made triples in three of six games. The +120 odds have a 45.5% implied probability, giving us good value.

The Clippers ceded the 11th-lowest shot distribution around the rim compared to the 8th-highest from three during the regular season. Opposing teams enjoying success from three is nothing new for this L.A. defense. Give me Murray to keep rolling from deep in Game 7.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +539

