Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 5/27/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the New York Yankees at the Los Angeles Angels and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Yankees at Angels

The Angels are not good offensively, but they're at least somewhat capable versus lefties. Overall this season, the Halos sit 27th in wOBA. They climb to 20th in wOBA versus LHP.

Righties Taylor Ward and Zach Neto are a big reason why. Ward owns a 52.9% hard-hit rate and 62.7% fly-ball rate against southpaws while Neto has popped 3 homers in just 21 plate appearances in the split.

Carlos Rodon has undoubtedly been good for the Yanks this year, registering a 3.24 SIERA and 31.0% K rate through 65 2/3 innings. His K prop for today is set at 6.5 with -172 odds on the over, so he's expected to do well against the Angels.

But Rodon also carries a 10.1% walk rate and has issued multiple free passes in 8 of his 11 starts. That coupled with the Angels being decent against LHP has me backing LA to score at least three runs.

While I expect the Angels to have some success at the plate, this game still lines up as a Yankees win.

As mentioned, Rodon has been good this season, and on the other side of things, the Bronx Bombers are in a position to light up the scoreboard versus Tyler Anderson.

A veteran lefty, Anderson has a 4.86 SIERA and 18.5% strikeout rate since the start of 2024. He's been rocked in back-to-back starts against the Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers (9 ER and 3 HR over 9 2/3 IP), and the Yankees are -150 to go over 4.5 runs.

New York also has the edge in the bullpen, with the Yanks' relievers checking in 4th in xFIP (3.66) while LA's bullpen is 26th (4.43). That gives the Yankees advantages over the Halos on offense, bullpen and starting pitching.

Paul Goldschmidt is one of a few Yankees righties who are in a good spot versus Anderson.

After a down 2024, Goldschmidt has rebounded in a big way in his first campaign with the Yankees, mashing his way to a .387 wOBA.

He's been remarkable with the platoon advantage, recording a laughable .655 wOBA in the split. His .576 BABIP versus LHP is doing a lot of heavy lifting, but it's not all luck as Goldschmidt has hit four of his five homers in the split despite getting 52 plate appearances against lefties and 162 against righties.

Expected to hit leadoff and playing on the road, Goldschmidt has a chance to get five plate appearances, and with the Halos' bullpen being bad -- as we mentioned before -- he will be in a good spot even when Anderson exits the game.

