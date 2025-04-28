Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 4/28/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for FanDuel's Same Game Parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Atlanta Braves at the Colorado Rockies and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Braves at Rockies

Though a rarity this season, the Rockies might have a pitching advantage today.

This franchise craves pitchers that feel comfortable at Coors Field, and it's fair to say that Ryan Feltner might be the next. Feltner 3.84 xFIP at home last year was tidier than his road mark (4.47), and that split has widened in 2025. He's got a 2.72 xFIP in Colorado's unfriendly confines.

Meanwhile, Bryce Elder's struggles from a year ago have progressed. In fairness, Elder's 5.57 ERA is higher than either of his indicators, and he does get a fair amount of groundballs (56.9%). The right-hander just isn't missing bats (7.6% swinging-strike rate), and an elevated 8.7% walk rate is suboptimal in this venue.

Anything can happen in the 'pens, but Feltner can keep the Rox close through five.

Feltner and Elder also benefit from a pair of offenses that haven't made it to top gear.

Atlanta's 100 wRC+ against righties is just 16th in MLB, and they're a boom-or-bust proposition. Ranking sixth among the split in ISO (.172), I'm sure there will be extra-base hits, but a 24.0% strikeout rate (9th-highest in MLB) will also lead to a lot of empty at-bats.

If the Bravos aren't in top gear, the Rockies might be sitting on pit road. Their .643 team OPS against righties is fifth-worst in MLB despite playing half of their games here.

Thus far, neither bullpen is a major red flag by ERA. Atlanta (4.32) and Colorado (3.98) are both responsible enough in that realm to leap to this alternate full-game under.

Adding a base prop to an under maximizes inverse correlation, but 12 runs is enough wiggle room for Austin Riley to do plenty of damage.

Riley's first-week slump feels like a fever dream now. He's mashing same-handed pitchers for a .777 OPS, .181 ISO, 42.6% hard-hit rate, and 45.5% flyball rate overall this season. Those are typically key indicators for a home run, which why he made today's best home run prop bets, too.

However, I'll take him in the bases market when he's also walked just 5 times in 100 plate appearances (PAs), and this covers other extra-base hits or a pair of singles.

With FanDuel Research's MLB projections expecting 2.22 median total bases, we'd have expected closer to -185 odds on this prop.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +357

