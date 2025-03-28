Best Men's College Basketball Same Game Parlay Bet for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

The Round of 16 is here. A trip to the regional final on the line.

Does it get any better than this?

The game I am targeting tonight is the highly anticipated 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers versus the 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky got the sweep vs Tennessee in the regular season, but I don’t see the same outcome for tonight. Here is my Same Game Parlay for the Volunteers versus the Wildcats based on FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Best SGP for Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Moneyline Tennessee Mar 28 11:39pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The primary reason Kentucky has found success against Tennessee in the regular season is due their three-point shooting. I don’t see it being nearly as easy to go 50% beyond the arc at Lucas Oil Stadium with such high intensity.

Tennessee is favored for a reason. They are one of the best defensive teams in the country and rank number 1 in near proximity shooting percentage allowed. The Volunteers' offense has also improved in the tournament, which will significantly help. Tennessee will adjust defensively to mistakes in the regular season and get their ticket to the next round.

Total Points Over Mar 28 11:39pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Tennessee’s defense is elite, both teams have proven they can put up points. Kentucky has the 6th best offense in the country, averaging 85 points per game. The Wildcats also thrive in transition so will look to push the pace, favoring a high-scoring game.

Tennessee’s offense has been on a roll with Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler combining for an average of 35 points the last two games. I like backing the over.

To Score 15+ Points To Score 15+ Points Zakai Zeigler (TENN) -138 View more odds in Sportsbook

A large part of Tennessee’s offensive surge in the last month can be credited to Zeigler. He is one of the best facilitators playing in the tournament, but don’t be fooled: he can put up his own points, too. He has been reliable from three and has been consistent from the free throw line.

In the last 14 games, Zeigler has cleared 15+ points in 12 of them. I see the same result tonight.

Same Game Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +277

FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds! Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.