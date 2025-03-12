Baylor vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (18-13, 10-10 Big 12) will play the No. 10 seed Kansas State Wildcats (16-16, 9-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Wednesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Baylor vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (71.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Baylor-Kansas State outing (in which Baylor is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 136.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baylor vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered 11 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Kansas State has compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor (5-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than Kansas State (5-4) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

When playing at home, the Bears sport a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-9-0).

The Wildcats have been better against the spread on the road (7-5-0) than at home (8-7-0) this season.

Baylor has seven wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Kansas State has beaten the spread 14 times in 21 Big 12 games.

Baylor vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those games.

This season, the Bears have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 or shorter on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. Kansas State has finished 6-11 in those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 2-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer (25%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baylor has a 72.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor's +229 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (95th in college basketball).

Norchad Omier paces Baylor, recording 15.6 points per game (217th in the country).

Kansas State is outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and gives up 69.6 per contest (99th in college basketball).

Kansas State's leading scorer, David N'Guessan, ranks 510th in the country, scoring 13.1 points per game.

The Bears are 124th in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Omier's 10.7 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank sixth in college basketball action.

The Wildcats pull down 30.3 rebounds per game (286th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

N'Guessan paces the Wildcats with 7.1 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball).

Baylor averages 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and gives up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (267th in college basketball), and give up 90.3 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!