Baylor vs Kansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Big 12 play features the Baylor Bears (13-7, 5-4 Big 12) at home against the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 6-3 Big 12) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Baylor vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (57.5%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Baylor-Kansas spread (Baylor -2.5) or over/under (140.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Baylor vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Kansas has covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Baylor (8-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (61.5%) than Kansas (1-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Bears have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in nine opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities in road games.

This year, the Jayhawks are 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Baylor is 4-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Kansas is 4-5-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Baylor vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (91.7%) in those contests.

The Bears have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -144 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Kansas has won one of the three games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 59% chance of walking away with the win.

Baylor vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Baylor's +227 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per contest (104th in college basketball).

Norchad Omier is 224th in the nation with a team-high 15.3 points per game.

Kansas' +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson's team-leading 16.3 points per game rank him 146th in college basketball.

The Bears prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are grabbing 34.2 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Omier averages 10.1 rebounds per game (ranking 11th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

The Jayhawks are 26th in the nation at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Dickinson averages 9.9 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) to lead the Jayhawks.

Baylor averages 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and gives up 88.1 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

The Jayhawks record 98.7 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball), while giving up 84.0 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

