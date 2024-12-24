Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked passing defense (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Mayfield worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Panthers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Mayfield vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 253.86

253.86 Projected Passing TDs: 2.10

2.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.60

11.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (sixth overall), posting 309.6 total fantasy points (20.6 per game).

Through his last three games, Mayfield has completed 71-of-99 throws for 887 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 69.4 total fantasy points (23.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 79 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Mayfield has generated 98.3 fantasy points (19.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,416 yards on 116-of-162 passing, with 10 touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 14 carries with one TD.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Washington Commanders, a game where he went off for 289 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 29.7 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 21 rushing yards on three attempts (7.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 163 yards and one touchdown with one interception (8.5 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Panthers have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Eight players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

