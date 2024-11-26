Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (226.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Panthers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Mayfield this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mayfield vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 242.95

242.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.83

14.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.9 fantasy points per game (230.0 total points). He is seventh in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Mayfield has connected on 65-of-90 throws for 610 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 45.6 total fantasy points (15.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 52 rushing yards on 11 attempts with one TD.

Mayfield has tallied 94.8 fantasy points (19.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,310 yards on 133-of-185 passing, with nine touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 84 rushing yards on 19 carries with one TD.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, when he piled up 29.7 fantasy points with 289 passing yards, four TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 21 rushing yards on three carries (7.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (8.5 points) in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, passing for 163 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed seven players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Carolina has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.