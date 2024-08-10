Baker Mayfield 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield posted 29.7 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 22nd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 274.0 11 10 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 268.8 23 22

Baker Mayfield 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers, Mayfield posted a season-high 29.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-28 (78.6%), 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Commanders 29.7 24-for-30 289 4 0 0

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps

Mayfield averaged 237.9 passing yards per outing and completed 28 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Mayfield's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Evans 136 79 1255 13 14 Chris Godwin 130 83 1024 2 16 Rachaad White 70 64 549 3 8

