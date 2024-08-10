Baker Mayfield 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield posted 29.7 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 22nd-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|274.0
|11
|10
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|268.8
|23
|22
Baker Mayfield 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers, Mayfield posted a season-high 29.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-28 (78.6%), 381 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|29.7
|24-for-30
|289
|4
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps
Mayfield averaged 237.9 passing yards per outing and completed 28 touchdowns last season. Below is a look at how several of Mayfield's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Evans
|136
|79
|1255
|13
|14
|Chris Godwin
|130
|83
|1024
|2
|16
|Rachaad White
|70
|64
|549
|3
|8
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.