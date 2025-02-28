NHL
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-21-4)
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-245)
|Wild (+198)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.7%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +108.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Wild matchup on February 28 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -245 favorite at home.