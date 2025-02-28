Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-21-4)

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-245) Wild (+198) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.7%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +108.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Wild matchup on February 28 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -245 favorite at home.

