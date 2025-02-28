FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (34-24-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-21-4)
  • Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-245)Wild (+198)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.7%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +108.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Wild matchup on February 28 has been set at 5.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -245 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup