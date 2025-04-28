NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars in NHL action on Monday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6)
- Date: Monday, April 28, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-137)
|Stars (+114)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Avalanche are +184 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -230.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars on April 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Dallas is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -137 favorite despite being on the road.