NHL
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22
On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) vs. Nashville Predators (19-28-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-137)
|Predators (+114)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (59.7%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Predators are -225 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +180.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Predators game on February 22 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +114 underdog despite being at home.