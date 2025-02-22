Avalanche vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Nashville Predators.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (33-22-2) vs. Nashville Predators (19-28-7)

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-137) Predators (+114) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (59.7%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Predators are -225 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +180.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Predators game on February 22 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

