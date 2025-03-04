NHL
Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (35-24-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-10)
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-285)
|Penguins (+230)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (72.6%)
Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Avalanche are -112 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -108.
Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Penguins game on March 4 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -285 favorite at home.