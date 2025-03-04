Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (35-24-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-10)

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-285) Penguins (+230) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (72.6%)

Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Avalanche are -112 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -108.

Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Penguins game on March 4 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +230 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -285 favorite at home.

