NHL

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (16-13) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-13-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-170)Penguins (+140)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)

Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Penguins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.

Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Penguins on December 10, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Colorado is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog at home.

