NHL
Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (16-13) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-13-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-170)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.3%)
Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Penguins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +138.
Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Penguins on December 10, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.
Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline
- Colorado is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog at home.