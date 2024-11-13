Avalanche vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Wednesday.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (8-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-138) Kings (+115) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (62.5%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -215.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kings on November 13, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Kings reveal Colorado as the favorite (-138) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+115) on the road.

