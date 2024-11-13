Avalanche vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 13
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Kings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (8-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-5-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-138)
|Kings (+115)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (62.5%)
Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -215.
Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kings on November 13, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Kings reveal Colorado as the favorite (-138) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+115) on the road.