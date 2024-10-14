Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 14

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (0-2) vs. New York Islanders (0-1-1)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-166) Islanders (+138) - Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.4%)

Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Avalanche. The Islanders are -176 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +146.

Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche vs Islanders October 14 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -166 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!