NHL

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (29-20-2) vs. New York Islanders (21-20-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-156)Islanders (+130)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61.8%)

Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -210.

Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Islanders on January 28, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

