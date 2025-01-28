Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.

Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (29-20-2) vs. New York Islanders (21-20-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-156) Islanders (+130) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.8%)

Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -210.

Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Islanders on January 28, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

