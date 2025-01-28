NHL
Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.
Avalanche vs Islanders Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (29-20-2) vs. New York Islanders (21-20-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-156)
|Islanders (+130)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (61.8%)
Avalanche vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -210.
Avalanche vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Islanders on January 28, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Avalanche vs Islanders Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog despite being at home.