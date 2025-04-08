FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Data Skrive
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-128)Golden Knights (+106)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60.5%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -250 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +198.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Golden Knights, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +106, and Colorado is -128 playing at home.

