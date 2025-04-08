Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-128) Golden Knights (+106) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (60.5%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -250 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +198.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

Avalanche versus Golden Knights, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +106, and Colorado is -128 playing at home.

