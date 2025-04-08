NHL
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-128)
|Golden Knights (+106)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60.5%)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -250 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +198.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Golden Knights, on April 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +106, and Colorado is -128 playing at home.