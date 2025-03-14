NHL
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, versus the Calgary Flames.
Avalanche vs Flames Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (39-24-3) vs. Calgary Flames (30-23-11)
- Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-192)
|Flames (+158)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (60.5%)
Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Avalanche are +134 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -164.
Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Flames, on March 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Flames, Colorado is the favorite at -192, and Calgary is +158 playing at home.