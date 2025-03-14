Avalanche vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Friday, versus the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (39-24-3) vs. Calgary Flames (30-23-11)

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-192) Flames (+158) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (60.5%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Avalanche are +134 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -164.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

Avalanche versus Flames, on March 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Flames, Colorado is the favorite at -192, and Calgary is +158 playing at home.

