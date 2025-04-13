NHL
Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (48-29-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (35-36-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-120)
|Ducks (+100)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (67.3%)
Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -265.
Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Ducks on April 13, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +100 underdog despite being at home.