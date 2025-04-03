NHL
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
NHL action on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (45-26-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-30-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-164)
|Blue Jackets (+136)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (59.5%)
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Avalanche are +148 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -184.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Blue Jackets game on April 3, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Avalanche, Columbus is the underdog at +136, and Colorado is -164 playing on the road.