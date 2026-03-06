Austin Peay vs Stetson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 10 seed Stetson Hatters (12-20, 7-11 ASUN) will square off in the ASUN tournament against the No. 2 seed Austin Peay Governors (21-8, 15-3 ASUN) on Friday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay win (82.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Austin Peay (-10.5) versus Stetson on Friday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Austin Peay is 15-12-0 ATS this season.

Stetson has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 10.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Austin Peay is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Stetson racks up as a 10.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Governors have fared better at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and eight times in 16 road games.

This year, the Hatters are 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-8-0 ATS (.500).

Austin Peay has covered the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in ASUN games, Stetson is 13-6-0 this season.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Austin Peay has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those games.

The Governors have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -599 or better.

Stetson has won eight of the 24 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +430 or longer, the Hatters have a record of 2-9 (18.2%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Austin Peay has a 85.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Austin Peay vs. Stetson Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Austin Peay was 243rd in the country on offense (71.6 points scored per game) and 267th defensively (74.9 points conceded).

Last year, Austin Peay was 310th in the country in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 324th in rebounds allowed (33.9).

With 12.6 assists per game last year, Austin Peay was 250th in the nation.

Last year, Austin Peay was 19th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.2 per game) and ranked 184th in turnovers forced (11.2).

Stetson ranked 242nd in the country with 71.7 points per contest last year, but on defense it struggled, allowing 81.5 points per game (second-worst in college basketball).

Stetson, who ranked 294th in college basketball with 30 boards per game, allowed 34.4 rebounds per contest, which was 21st-worst in college basketball.

Stetson averaged 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 300th in the nation.

Stetson, who was 267th in college basketball with 12.1 turnovers per game, forced 8.9 turnovers per contest, which was 13th-worst in the nation.

