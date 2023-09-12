Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will take on the team with last year's top-ranked rushing defense, the Tennessee Titans (76.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Ekeler worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Titans? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Ekeler vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Ekeler 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 265.7 fantasy points (15.6 per game), Ekeler was among the top performers in the league at his position (fourth, and 16th overall).

In his one game so far this year, Ekeler had 117 rushing yards on 16 attempts and one touchdown, and 47 receiving yards on four catches (five targets), ending up with 22.4 fantasy points.

In Week 5 last year versus the Cleveland Browns, Ekeler posted a season-high of 31.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 16 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 26 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 4 against the Houston Texans, Ekeler had another strong showing with 28.9 fantasy points, thanks to 13 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD.

Ekeler accumulated 5.0 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 34 yards; 4 receptions, 36 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 18 against the Denver Broncos.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 3 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Ekeler had 5.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 4 carries, 5 yards; 8 receptions, 48 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee surrendered over 300 passing yards to eight QBs last year.

Last season, the Titans allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tennessee gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Last year, the Titans allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Titans allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tennessee allowed seven players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee gave up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Last year, the Titans didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

