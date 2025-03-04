Auburn vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Texas A&M Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC) on March 4, 2025 at Reed Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: College Station, Texas

Arena: Reed Arena

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (56.1%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Auburn (-5.5) versus Texas A&M on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Auburn covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they do in road games (5-4-0).

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Auburn is 8-8-0 this season.

Texas A&M is 6-10-0 against the spread in SEC games this year.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (95.8%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 20-1 when favored by -225 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Texas A&M is 5-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 85.4 per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 81st in college basketball) and has a +483 scoring differential overall.

Johni Broome's team-leading 18.4 points per game ranks 57th in the country.

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and giving up 67.4 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and has a +184 scoring differential.

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.1 points per game rank him 255th in college basketball.

The Tigers record 34.9 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while conceding 28.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Broome is fifth in college basketball action with 10.8 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Aggies come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. They are grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.1.

Andersson Garcia is 370th in college basketball with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Auburn's 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

The Aggies average 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (211th in college basketball), and concede 86.3 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

