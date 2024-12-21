Auburn vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Auburn Tigers (10-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers (8-3) on December 21, 2024 at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Auburn vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Auburn vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (65.3%)

Auburn vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Purdue has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

Against the spread last year, the Boilermakers had an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and on the road (5-5-0).

Auburn vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has yet to lose any of the eight games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -450 or better.

Purdue has won one of the three games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Boilermakers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 81.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn's +258 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (46th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's 18.1 points per game lead Auburn and are 63rd in the nation.

Purdue puts up 77.2 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (160th in college basketball). It has a +75 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is ranked 58th in the nation with a team-leading 18.2 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They collect 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 45th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.8 per outing.

Broome is fifth in college basketball action with 11.5 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Boilermakers grab 30.2 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 225th in the country.

Auburn averages 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and gives up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Boilermakers rank 56th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 257th defensively with 94 points conceded per 100 possessions.

