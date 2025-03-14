Auburn vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) and the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 10-8 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (73%)

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Ole Miss has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Ole Miss is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 9-5 ATS record Auburn puts up as an 11.5-point favorite.

The Tigers have a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they do in away games (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Rebels have been better at home (7-9-0) than away (4-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Auburn is 8-10-0 this year.

Ole Miss has covered the spread seven times in 19 SEC games.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 23 times (88.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -690 or better on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has compiled a 5-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +480 or longer, the Rebels have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 87.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. It is putting up 85.2 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and is allowing 70.0 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Auburn's leading scorer, Johni Broome, ranks 56th in the nation putting up 18.6 points per game.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +185 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.8 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and gives up 72.0 per outing (184th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, is 262nd in the country, putting up 15.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 59th in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Broome leads the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball play).

The Rebels pull down 29.8 rebounds per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

Malik Dia's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 393rd in the nation.

Auburn's 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in college basketball, and the 88.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 66th in college basketball.

The Rebels average 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (82nd in college basketball), and give up 92.5 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

