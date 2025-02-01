Auburn vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) hope to build on a 12-game win streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) on February 1, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (51.2%)

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 12-8-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has covered 13 times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Auburn (10-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Ole Miss (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Tigers sport a better record against the spread (6-3-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (1-4-0).

The Rebels have performed better against the spread on the road (4-2-0) than at home (5-6-0) this year.

Auburn has posted two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

Ole Miss' SEC record against the spread is 5-3-0.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite 16 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tigers have been a -250 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +202 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 71.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn's +368 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Johni Broome is 57th in the nation with a team-leading 18.2 points per game.

Ole Miss has a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and is allowing 66.5 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Sean Pedulla is 309th in the nation with a team-high 14.5 points per game.

The Tigers rank 41st in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 7.2 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Broome tops the Tigers with 11.1 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball action).

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. They record 31 rebounds per game, 266th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.2.

Malik Dia's six rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 318th in the nation.

Auburn ranks fifth in college basketball with 107.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th in college basketball defensively with 84.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rebels' 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 85.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 37th in college basketball.

