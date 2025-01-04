Auburn vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (11-2, 0-0 SEC) on January 4, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Auburn, Alabama

Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (97.1%)

Auburn vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Missouri has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Auburn Tigers played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Missouri Tigers had a lower winning percentage at home (.188, 3-13-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

Auburn vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Auburn Tigers have not lost in three games this year when favored by -3448 or better on the moneyline.

Missouri has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Missouri Tigers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 97.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 23.5 points per game (scoring 88.3 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball) and has a +305 scoring differential overall.

Johni Broome is 59th in the nation with a team-high 18.2 points per game.

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game, with a +256 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allows 67.6 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Missouri's leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, is 380th in college basketball, scoring 13.8 points per game.

The Auburn Tigers rank 30th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 10.3 more than the 26.5 their opponents average.

Broome's 11.5 rebounds per game lead the Auburn Tigers and rank fifth in college basketball action.

The Missouri Tigers pull down 31.8 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) while conceding 29.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Mitchell paces the Missouri Tigers with 5.1 rebounds per game (574th in college basketball).

Auburn ranks first in college basketball with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Missouri Tigers score 109.5 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

