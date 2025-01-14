Auburn vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) will visit the Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC) after winning three road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (73%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Auburn-Mississippi State spread (Auburn -7.5) or total (152.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Mississippi State is 9-7-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers had a better record against the spread at home (10-6-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .400 (6-9-0). Away, it was .200 (2-8-0).

Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tigers have been a -315 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

This is the first game this season Mississippi State is playing as the moneyline underdog.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +250 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 75.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +329 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.6 points per game. It is putting up 86.6 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and is allowing 66.0 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

Johni Broome's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 69th in the nation.

Mississippi State has a +249 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 83.9 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.3 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.

Josh Hubbard leads Mississippi State, averaging 17.0 points per game (112th in college basketball).

The Tigers average 35.5 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) while conceding 27.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

Broome tops the team with 10.7 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are recording 36.8 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.6.

KeShawn Murphy paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball).

Auburn records 111.9 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 27th in college basketball averaging 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 56th, allowing 85.8 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!