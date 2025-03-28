Auburn vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (30-5) and No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (27-9) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South regional final when it tips off on Friday at State Farm Arena, beginning at 9:39 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

Auburn vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Game time: 9:39 p.m. ET

9:39 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Auburn vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (69.5%)

Before making a wager on Friday's Auburn-Michigan spread (Auburn -8.5) or over/under (153.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Auburn vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wolverines have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Auburn vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 26 times (86.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 19 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -385 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. Michigan has gone 7-2 in those games.

The Wolverines have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +300 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 79.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Auburn vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn's +502 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.8 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Johni Broome paces Auburn, scoring 18.4 points per game (61st in the country).

Michigan has a +254 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. It is putting up 78.3 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.3 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's 16.8 points per game leads Michigan and ranks 128th in college basketball.

The Tigers are 60th in college basketball at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 more than the 29.2 their opponents average.

Broome's 10.6 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank eighth in college basketball action.

The Wolverines rank 28th in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Danny Wolf leads the Wolverines with 9.8 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball).

Auburn averages 107.2 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while allowing 88.8 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

The Wolverines rank 134th in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th defensively with 88.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

