Auburn vs Memphis Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Auburn Tigers (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Tigers (6-0), winners of six straight as well.

Auburn vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

Auburn vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (74.6%)

Auburn is a 7.5-point favorite against Memphis on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 155.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Auburn vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

Memphis has won all six of its games against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Memphis is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-0 ATS record Auburn racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Auburn Tigers did a better job covering the spread at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-5-0).

Last season, the Memphis Tigers were 5-10-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-8-0 ATS (.385).

Auburn vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Auburn Tigers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -350 or better.

Memphis has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of four times this season, and it has won each of those games.

The Memphis Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +275 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 77.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.2 points per game. It is putting up 86.2 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and is allowing 65 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Johni Broome's 20.7 points per game lead Auburn and are 27th in the nation.

Memphis' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.5 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (241st in college basketball).

PJ Haggerty's 21.3 points per game leads Memphis and ranks 19th in college basketball.

The Auburn Tigers win the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. They collect 35.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.3 per contest.

Broome is second in college basketball action with 12.3 rebounds per game to lead the Auburn Tigers.

The Memphis Tigers are 249th in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Haggerty is 404th in the country with 5.8 rebounds per game, leading the Memphis Tigers.

Auburn's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in college basketball, and the 84.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 104th in college basketball.

The Memphis Tigers' 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 92.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 238th in college basketball.

