Auburn vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Auburn Tigers (26-2, 14-1 SEC) will visit the Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC) after winning eight road games in a row.

Auburn vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Auburn vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (58.4%)

Auburn vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (60.9%).

At home, the Tigers own a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-4-0).

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Auburn's record against the spread in conference action is 7-8-0.

Kentucky's SEC record against the spread is 8-7-0.

Auburn vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has come away with 22 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 20 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has won 62.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-3).

The Wildcats have a record of 4-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (66.7%).

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +467 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.1 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and gives up 68.4 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's team-leading 18.8 points per game ranks 46th in college basketball.

Kentucky outscores opponents by nine points per game (posting 85.6 points per game, third in college basketball, and conceding 76.6 per contest, 310th in college basketball) and has a +250 scoring differential.

Otega Oweh's team-leading 16.1 points per game rank him 178th in the nation.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. They are grabbing 35.4 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.6 per outing.

Broome averages 11 rebounds per game (ranking fourth in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Wildcats rank 52nd in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Amari Williams is 41st in the country with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Auburn's 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 87.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Wildcats' 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 229th in college basketball.

