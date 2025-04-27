Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Athletics play the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (13-14) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-20)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

OAK: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-113) | CHW: +1.5 (-106)

OAK: -1.5 (-113) | CHW: +1.5 (-106) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-2, 4.85 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-3, 3.95 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Davis Martin (1-3, 3.95 ERA). Bido's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bido's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The White Sox have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox are 1-4 in Martin's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (58.2%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -215 favorite, while the White Sox are a +180 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are -113 to cover, while the White Sox are -106 to cover.

Athletics versus White Sox, on April 27, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

The Athletics have been listed as a favorite of -215 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 27 games with a total this season.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 15-12-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 25.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-20).

The White Sox have a record of 3-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (23.1%).

The White Sox have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-2).

The White Sox have a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 31 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are best among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and a slugging percentage of .602.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season. He's batting .337.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Lawrence Butler is batting .257 with a .436 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Brent Rooker is batting .236 with a .288 OBP and 14 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Rooker has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Brooks Baldwin has four doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .231 with four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Luis Robert is batting .148 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 25 hits and a .295 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .380 slugging percentage.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/26/2025: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/25/2025: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

