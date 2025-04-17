Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Athletics will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Thursday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (8-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-13)

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

OAK: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

OAK: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 1-2, 4.24 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-1, 4.24 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to JP Sears (1-2, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (1-1, 4.24 ERA). Sears and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. This will be Sears' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox are 1-2 in Martin's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.2%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -154 favorite, while the White Sox are a +130 underdog at home.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +112 to cover, while the White Sox are -134 to cover.

The over/under for Athletics-White Sox on April 17 is 8. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Athletics have been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 18 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 4-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 23.5% of those games).

The White Sox have a record of 4-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (25%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-9-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 9-8-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 22 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .706. He's batting .324.

He is 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Soderstrom has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .237 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 91st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jacob Wilson has hit two homers with a team-high .485 SLG this season.

Lawrence Butler has one home run, four RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Butler brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Brooks Baldwin is hitting .267 with a double, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Baldwin hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Lenyn Sosa's 14 hits, .286 on-base percentage and .370 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .259.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Luis Robert is batting .143 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Michael A. Taylor is hitting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!