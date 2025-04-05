Athletics vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Athletics are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Athletics vs Rockies Game Info

Athletics (3-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-6)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-CA+

Athletics vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | COL: (-100)

OAK: (-118) | COL: (-100) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156)

OAK: -1.5 (+130) | COL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Athletics vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 0-1, 2.70 ERA vs German Márquez (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send JP Sears (0-1) to the mound, while German Marquez will take the ball for the Rockies. Sears helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sears has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Marquez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Marquez start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (59.1%)

Athletics vs Rockies Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rockies moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Rockies are a -100 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Rockies Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Athletics are +130 to cover, while the Rockies are -156 to cover.

Athletics vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Rockies on April 5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Athletics vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Athletics have split the two games they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in three of their eight games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, the Rockies have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Rockies have combined with their opponents to go over the total one time this season for a 1-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of 1.000, fueled by an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .621. He has a .379 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Wilson has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last eight outings he is hitting .379 with a double, two home runs and five RBI.

Tyler Soderstrom has 10 hits, which is best among Sacramento batters this season. He's batting .323 with four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .645 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .250 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Shea Langeliers has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated seven hits with a .345 on-base percentage and a .615 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .269.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 65th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .273 with a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .727 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Kyle Farmer has two doubles and a walk while hitting .333.

Brenton Doyle is slugging .258 to lead his team.

Athletics vs Rockies Head to Head

4/4/2025: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2024: 10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/21/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2023: 2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2023: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/28/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

