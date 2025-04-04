Athletics vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:13 p.m.

The Athletics are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Athletics vs Rockies Game Info

Athletics (2-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-5)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | COL: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | COL: (+102) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160)

OAK: -1.5 (+132) | COL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner. Bido helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Bido's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Feltner has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for one Feltner start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (59%)

Athletics vs Rockies Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rockies moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Rockies are a +102 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Rockies Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Athletics are +132 to cover, while the Rockies are -160 to cover.

Athletics vs Rockies Over/Under

Athletics versus Rockies on April 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Athletics vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Athletics were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 1-5 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Rockies have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Rockies have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total one time this season for a 1-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 2-4-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker is hitting .267 with three home runs and a walk. He has an on-base percentage of .290 and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 67th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Rooker has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento in total hits (eight) this season while batting .296 with four extra-base hits. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging in the majors.

Jacob Wilson has a team-best OPS of .917, fueled by a slash line of .375/.375/.542 this season.

Wilson takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last seven outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .182 with a .250 OBP and five RBI for Sacramento this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .417, a slugging percentage of .762, and has seven hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .333).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .429 with a triple and a home run. He's slugging 1.143 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Brenton Doyle has a double and two walks while batting .240.

Nick Martini has a walk while hitting .313.

