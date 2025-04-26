Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Royals Game Info
- Houston Astros (13-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-14)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSKC, and SCHN
Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-3, 4.15 ERA
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.15 ERA). When Valdez starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Wacha starts, the Royals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Wacha starts this season -- they split the games.
Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (52.4%)
Astros vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite on the road.
Astros vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -142 to cover, and the Astros are +118.
Astros vs Royals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Houston has a record of 3-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in eight of their 25 opportunities.
- The Astros are 14-11-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have compiled a 4-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).
- Kansas City has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Royals have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-17-1).
- The Royals have gone 12-15-0 ATS this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .244 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .378.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 99th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes leads the Astros in OBP (.343) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .394.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.
- Paredes takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.388) powered by five extra-base hits.
- Yordan Ruben Alvarez is batting .210 with a .310 OBP and 13 RBI for Houston this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .476, and has 33 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .320).
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a 17-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .284 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Salvador Perez is hitting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .184.
Astros vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!