Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (13-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (13-14)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSKC, and SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-3, 4.15 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.15 ERA). When Valdez starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Wacha starts, the Royals are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for two Wacha starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.4%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -142 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -142 to cover, and the Astros are +118.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 3-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in eight of their 25 opportunities.

The Astros are 14-11-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 4-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

Kansas City has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Royals have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-17-1).

The Royals have gone 12-15-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is hitting .244 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .378.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros in OBP (.343) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .394.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Paredes takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.388) powered by five extra-base hits.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez is batting .210 with a .310 OBP and 13 RBI for Houston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .476, and has 33 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .320).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 17-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .284 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .220 with eight doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .184.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

