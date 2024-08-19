Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (67-56) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-58)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | BOS: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | BOS: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

HOU: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 6-9, 4.49 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-8, 3.01 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) for the Astros and Tanner Houck (8-8) for the Red Sox. Kikuchi and his team are 9-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kikuchi's team has a record of 8-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 9-15-0 ATS in Houck's 24 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 2-3 in Houck's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.9%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Red Sox reveal Houston as the favorite (-144) and Boston as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Red Sox. The Astros are +142 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -172.

The Astros-Red Sox game on August 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 50 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won 32 of 52 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have gone 29-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.9% of those games).

Boston has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-51-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 57-64-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.395) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .306 batting average while slugging .552.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has hit 16 homers with a team-high .442 SLG this season.

Altuve enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 130 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run and three RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .378 and has 126 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .299 and slugging .592.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is fifth in slugging.

Devers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jarren Duran's .497 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Tyler O'Neill has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while batting .268.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/22/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2023: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

