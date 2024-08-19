Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Monday, the Houston Astros take on the Boston Red Sox.
Astros vs Red Sox Game Info
- Houston Astros (67-56) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-58)
- Date: Monday, August 19, 2024
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN
Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | BOS: (+122)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 6-9, 4.49 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-8, 3.01 ERA
The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) for the Astros and Tanner Houck (8-8) for the Red Sox. Kikuchi and his team are 9-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kikuchi's team has a record of 8-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 9-15-0 ATS in Houck's 24 starts with a set spread. The Red Sox are 2-3 in Houck's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (55.9%)
Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Red Sox reveal Houston as the favorite (-144) and Boston as the underdog (+122) on the road.
Astros vs Red Sox Spread
- The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Red Sox. The Astros are +142 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -172.
Astros vs Red Sox Over/Under
- The Astros-Red Sox game on August 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.
Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Astros have come away with 50 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Houston has won 32 of 52 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Astros are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have gone 29-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.9% of those games).
- Boston has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-51-5 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 57-64-0 against the spread.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.395) and total hits (133) this season. He's batting .306 batting average while slugging .552.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Alvarez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
- Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Jose Altuve has hit 16 homers with a team-high .442 SLG this season.
- Altuve enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 130 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .450.
- Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run and three RBI.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .378 and has 126 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .299 and slugging .592.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is ninth and he is fifth in slugging.
- Devers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
- Jarren Duran's .497 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .264 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Tyler O'Neill has 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks while batting .268.
Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/22/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/21/2023: 9-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
