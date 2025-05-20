Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (25-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SCHN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | TB: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | TB: (-104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 3-5, 4.31 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Walter and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-5, 4.31 ERA). Walter did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Rays have gone 4-5-0 against the spread when Littell starts. The Rays are 3-2 in Littell's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (54.1%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rays, Houston is the favorite at -112, and Tampa Bay is -104 playing at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Houston is +146 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

Astros versus Rays on May 20 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 18 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 17-14 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 47 opportunities.

The Astros are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 21 total times this season. They've gone 10-11 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 10-11 (47.6%).

The Rays have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-26-2).

The Rays have a 20-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 55 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .455, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .309 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 45 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He's batting .265 and slugging .435.

Among all qualified, he ranks 65th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Paredes brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Meyers has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Meyers heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 42 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .337.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-best .401 slugging percentage. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He is 94th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda's 43 hits and .394 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .309 while slugging .504.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero is batting .235 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Brandon Lowe has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .218.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/3/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/30/2023: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

