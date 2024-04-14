Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (5-11) vs. Texas Rangers (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN2

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

HOU: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+160) | TEX: +1.5 (-194)

HOU: -1.5 (+160) | TEX: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-0, 1.10 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-0, 1.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (1-0) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) will get the nod for the Rangers. Javier and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Javier starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Eovaldi starts, the Rangers are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Eovaldi start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.9%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

Houston is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-194 to cover), and Houston is +160 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Rangers on April 14, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 6-10-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-2).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-8-0).

The Rangers have an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez is batting .328 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .423 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.635) and total hits (23) this season. He's batting .365.

His batting average ranks sixth among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Kyle Tucker has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .523 this season.

Tucker heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 21 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Pena enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .596, and has 19 hits, all club-highs for the Rangers (while batting .333).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Garcia takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .279 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Evan Carter has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .244.

Corey Seager has a .400 OBP to lead his team.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

4/13/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2024: 12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/8/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

